Recall of Albertsons ReadyMade Seafood Products Expanded

The recall of Albertsons ReadyMade Seafood products has been expanded to include a longer best by date range for two of the three originally recalled products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Albertsons Companies of Boise, Idaho. The recall is for undeclared anchovies, which were not listed on the ingredient label.

The original recall, issued on July 19, 2022, included Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce, Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi, and Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce. The update only includes an expanded expiration date range for the Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce and the Surimi meals.

The recalled products were sold at these stores: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland). The recall includes ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce in 12 ounce plastic containers with four compartments, with UPC number 23463800000. All sell by dates up to and including September 1, 2022 are included.

Also recalled is ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi, also in 12 ounce clear plastic containers with four compartments. The UPC number for that product is 23463900000. And all sell by dates up to and including September 1, 2022 are included. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased those meals and are allergic to anchovies, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.