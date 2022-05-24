Recall of Jif Peanut Butter For Possible Salmonella Includes Several Types

The recall of Jif peanut butter for possible Salmonella contamination includes several types and many configurations. Some of these types of peanut butter may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states.
This peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products all have lot codes that range from 1274425 to 2140425. The lot codes are printed on the product labels next to the best if used by dates. The recalled products and the corresponding UPC numbers are:
|Description
|UPC
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150007565
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008026
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008051
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024143
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024163
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024170
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024174
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024177
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024182
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024307
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024321
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024404
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024540
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024545
|JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024548
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024572
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025499
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025542
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150025578
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150041418
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
|5150092100
|JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024094
|JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024095
|JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024141
|JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
|5150024402
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024090
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024091
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025524
Please look at that list carefully and check your pantry to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, throw them out immediately, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick. Bacteria can clump in small areas of food, and not every part of a jar may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hour to six days after a person eats food contaminated with that pathogen. People can suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery.
While most people recover from this infection without medical attention, it’s important that this illness be noted on your chart. There are long term complications from this type of infection that can range from irritable bowel syndrome to high blood pressure to myocarditis.
