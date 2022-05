Recall of Jif Peanut Butter For Possible Salmonella Includes Several Types

by

The recall of Jif peanut butter for possible Salmonella contamination includes several types and many configurations. Some of these types of peanut butter may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states.

This peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products all have lot codes that range from 1274425 to 2140425. The lot codes are printed on the product labels next to the best if used by dates. The recalled products and the corresponding UPC numbers are:

Description UPC JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516 JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537 JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705 JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565 JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026 JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051 JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058 JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889 JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114 JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130 JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136 JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137 JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143 JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163 JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170 JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174 JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182 JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191 JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321 JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322 JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331 JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404 JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540 JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545 JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548 JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572 JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769 JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776 JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499 JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518 JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530 JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574 JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002 JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418 JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100 JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094 JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095 JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141 JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402 JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090 JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091 JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

Please look at that list carefully and check your pantry to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, throw them out immediately, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick.  Bacteria can clump in small areas of food, and not every part of a jar may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hour to six days after a person eats food contaminated with that pathogen. People can suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery.

While most people recover from this infection without medical attention, it’s important that this illness be noted on your chart. There are long term complications from this type of infection that can range from irritable bowel syndrome to high blood pressure to myocarditis.