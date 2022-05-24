Recall of Jif Peanut Butter For Possible Salmonella Includes Several Types

May 24, 2022

The recall of Jif peanut butter for possible Salmonella contamination includes several types and many configurations. Some of these types of peanut butter may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in 12 states.

This peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. The recalled products all have lot codes that range from 1274425 to 2140425. The lot codes are printed on the product labels next to the best if used by dates. The recalled products and the corresponding UPC numbers are:

Description UPC
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100
JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094
JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095
JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141
JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

Please look at that list carefully and check your pantry to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, throw them out immediately, even if some has been consumed and no one is sick.  Bacteria can clump in small areas of food, and not every part of a jar may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hour to six days after a person eats food contaminated with that pathogen. People can suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody or watery.

While most people recover from this infection without medical attention, it’s important that this illness be noted on your chart. There are long term complications from this type of infection that can range from irritable bowel syndrome to high blood pressure to myocarditis.

