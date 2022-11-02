Recall of Old Europe Soft Cheeses For Listeria Expands

by

The recall of Old Europe soft cheeses for Listeria monocytogenes has expanded to include more products and retailers that carried the cheeses. Some of these cheeses, which include Brie and Camembert, are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least six people in six states and has hospitalized five.

The ill persons live in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. The cheeses were sold nationwide at the retail level.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products listed below and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities. The products were sold from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022, and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores throughout the United States and in Mexico.

A more detailed list of products is available on the firm’s recall notice. The retail distribution list for these cheeses sold in Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has been released.

Recalled Baked Brie Products:

Culinary Tour Plain Baked Brie

Culinary Tour Cranberry Baked Brie

La Bonne Vie Plain Baked Brie

La Bonne Vie Cranberry Baked Brie

LIDL Plain Baked Brie Clamshell

LIDL Cranberry Baked Brie

LIDL Fig Baked Brie

Primo Taglio Plain Baked Brie

Reny Picot Plain Baked Brie

Reny Picot Cranberry Baked Brie

Reny Picot Apple Baked Brie

Reny Picot Fig Baked Brie

Recalled Brie and Camembert Brands:

Reny Picot

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl Preferred Selection

Life in Provence

Matrie’d

Market 32

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

St. Randeaux

Taste of Inspiration

St. Rocco

Trader Joe

St. Louis Brie (Swiss American)

Retailers where the cheeses may have been sold include:

Albertsons

Athenian Foods

Fresh Thyme

Giant Foods

Harding’s

Lidl

Market Basket

Meijer

Price Chopper

Raley’s

Safeway

Save Mart

Shaw’s

Stop & Shop

Sprouts

Whole Foods

This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. And these retailers may have repackaged the cheese so the original labeling information may be missing. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these recalled Old Europe cheeses, ask your retailer.

Discard any of these cheeses in your home, then clean your refrigerator to kill any bacteria. If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do feel sick, see your doctor.