Recall of Old Europe Soft Cheeses For Listeria Expands

The recall of Old Europe soft cheeses for Listeria monocytogenes has expanded to include more products and retailers that carried the cheeses. Some of these cheeses, which include Brie and Camembert, are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least six people in six states and has hospitalized five.
The ill persons live in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. The cheeses were sold nationwide at the retail level.
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products listed below and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities. The products were sold from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022, and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores throughout the United States and in Mexico.
A more detailed list of products is available on the firm’s recall notice. The retail distribution list for these cheeses sold in Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has been released.
Recalled Baked Brie Products:
Culinary Tour Plain Baked Brie
Culinary Tour Cranberry Baked Brie
La Bonne Vie Plain Baked Brie
La Bonne Vie Cranberry Baked Brie
LIDL Plain Baked Brie Clamshell
LIDL Cranberry Baked Brie
LIDL Fig Baked Brie
Primo Taglio Plain Baked Brie
Reny Picot Plain Baked Brie
Reny Picot Cranberry Baked Brie
Reny Picot Apple Baked Brie
Reny Picot Fig Baked Brie
Recalled Brie and Camembert Brands:
Reny Picot
Black Bear
Block & Barrel
Charmant
Cobblestone
Culinary Tour
Fredericks
Fresh Thyme
Glenview Farms
Good & Gather
Heinen’s
Joan of Arc
La Bonne Vie
Lidl Preferred Selection
Life in Provence
Matrie’d
Market 32
Metropolitan
Prestige
Primo Taglio
Red Apple Cheese
St. Randeaux
Taste of Inspiration
St. Rocco
Trader Joe
St. Louis Brie (Swiss American)
Retailers where the cheeses may have been sold include:
Albertsons
Athenian Foods
Fresh Thyme
Giant Foods
Harding’s
Lidl
Market Basket
Meijer
Price Chopper
Raley’s
Safeway
Save Mart
Shaw’s
Stop & Shop
Sprouts
Whole Foods
This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product. And these retailers may have repackaged the cheese so the original labeling information may be missing. If you aren’t sure whether or not you bought these recalled Old Europe cheeses, ask your retailer.
Discard any of these cheeses in your home, then clean your refrigerator to kill any bacteria. If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do feel sick, see your doctor.
