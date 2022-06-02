Red Button Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream Recalled For Almonds

by

Red Button Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could ha ve a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions hav been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Casper’s Ice Cream of Richmond, Utah.

The cartons that are labeled Red Button Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream actually contain Burnt Almond Fudge Icee Cream, which was made with those nuts. The ice cream was distributed in the mountain west states in Associated Food stores.

The recalled product is Red Button Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream package in 56 ounce paperboard tubs. The lot number that is printed on the label is 344-21-946 and the expiration date of 12/10/24 (December 10, 2024) is stamped on the side of the label. The UPC number for this item is 077865010017.

The recall was started when the company discovered the mistake. An investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you purchased this product with that specific lot number, UPC number, and best by date, and cannot consume almonds, don’t eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a sealed packaged in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.