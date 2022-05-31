Rich’s Peanut Butter Cups Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Rich’s Peanut Butter Cups in two varieties are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These items were made with recalled Jif peanut butter that has been recalled after a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak was linked to some of the Jif products. No illnesses have been linked to these specific products. The recalling firm is Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville, Indiana.

These products were not made onsite at Albamese Confectionary Group. The products were sold nationwide and reached consumers through select retail stores. The Rich’s peanut butter cups are sold unpackaged in bulk bins.

They include Rich’s Milk Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups that were sold after November 11, 2021, and Rich’s Milk Chocolate Giant Layered Peanut Butter Cups that were sold after January 23, 2022.

They were sold at many different retail stores in Utah, Montana, Oregon, Florida, West Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Iowa, and many other states. You can see the names of the stores that carried these products, along with their addresses, at the FDA web site. Some of the stores that may have carried these candies include Northwoods Candy in Bloomington, Minnesota; Olivia’s Market in Chicago, Illinois, Mountain Sweets Distributing in Waynesville, North Carolina, Del’s Popcorn Express in Mount Zion, Illinois, East End Colony in Havre, Montana, and Custer’s Cones in Chetek, Wisconsin.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Clean your pantry or refrigerator or wherever you stored these products with hot soapy water. And wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these candies.

If you ate these products, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take 6 hours to a few days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.