Royal Crest Dairy Farmer’s 2% Chocolate Milk Recalled For Allergen

Royal Crest Dairy Farmer’s 2% Chocolate Milk is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The brand name of the milk is Farmer’s. Anyone who is allergic to egg or who has a severe sensitivity to that food could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Royal Crest Dairy of Larchmont, Colorado.

The recalled product is Royal Crest Dairy Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk packaged in pint containers. The product has the codec date of AUG-22. The milk was distributed in southern Colorado at these locations:

Pester/Alta #6321- Penrose, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6326-Canon City, Colorado

Roller’s Donuts & Pastry Shop-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6324-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6330-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6322-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6122-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6328-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6329-Canon City, Colorado

Pester/Alta #6323-Florence, Colorado

Kwik Shop #7-Pueblo West, Colorado

Mesa Lagrees Grocery #1326-Pueblo, Colorado

Parkview Medical Center Coffee Station-Pueblo, Colorado

The milk is bottled in a food safe single trip, polyethylene plastic pint container with a black cap. The label stating “Farmer’s All Natural 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk” is wrapped around the bottle. The plant code for this product is 08-66.

The company says that its allergen control procedures were not followed after an egg-containing product was run through the filler. Once the mistake was discovered, a recall was initiated. Consumers who already received the product have been contacted.

If you purchased this Royal Crest Dairy Farmer’s 2% Chocolate Milk product and you can’t consume egg, do not drink it. You can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund, or you can throw it away.