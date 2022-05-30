Safeway Quick Chek Apple and Peanut Butter Snacks Recalled

by

Safeway Quick Chek Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays that were sold in New Jersey are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. These items were made with recalled Jif peanut butter. The peanut butter is linked to a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date that are linked to this specific product. The recalling firm is Safeway Fresh Foods doing business as Sunnyside Fresh of Vineland, New Jersey.

The recalled product is Safeway Quick Chek Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays that are packaged in 5.1 ounce cases. They were sold in New Jersey in Quick Chek retail stores. Expiration dates for this item range from April 27, 2022 through June 8, 2022. You can se the expiration date list at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if some has been eaten and no one is sick. Bacteria can clump in tiny areas of a product and not every bite may be contaminated. Throw the product away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator or wherever you stored this product with soap and water. Wash your hands throughly after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea.