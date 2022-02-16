Sauerkraut Fish Products Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Milk

by

Several sauerkraut fish products have been recalled in Canada for undeclared milk, one of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The first recall is for Our Chinese Heart Sauerkraut Tilapia and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish. They were sold in British Columbia and Manitoba and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalling firm is Metro Marine Corporation.

The recalled sauerkraut fish products include Our Chinese Heart Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 13980 90130 4, and the production date is 2021 JA 04. Also recalled is Our Chinese Heart Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) that is also packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 13980 90129 8, and the production date is the same: 2021 JA 04. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The second recall is for Searay Sauerkraut Fish. This product was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. This recall is actually an update of an earlier recall that was issued on February 4, 2022. The recalling firm is Searay Foods Inc.

The recalled products include Searay Sauerkraut Fish (Szechuan Style) Spicy that is packaged in 400 gram continuers, with UPC number 8 27510 00494 2. The best before date is 2022 JL 02 and the lot number is 2101181CHG. Also recalled is Searay Sauerkraut Fish (Golden Soup) in 40o gram packages, with UPC number 8 27510 00493 5. The best before dates are 2022 JN 15 with lot number 2012202CHG and 2022 JL 02 with lot number 2101182CHG.

If you purchased any of these products and can’t consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.