Save on Foods Meals Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Some Save On Foods Meals are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There are four types of meals recalled. The recalled products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Yukon. The recalling firm is Save-on-Foods.

The recalled products are all Save on Foods meals brand. They include Lemon chicken combo meal that is packaged in 450 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 056364 901057. The codes for that product are Packed on 2021.DE.29 with Best Before 2022.JA.02, Packed on 2021.DE.28 with Best Before 2022.JA.01, and Packed on 2021.DE.27 with Best Before 2021.DE.31.

Also recalled is Sweet & sour pork meal in 450 gram packages. The UPC number is 0 056364 901064, and the codes are Packed on 2021.DE.29 with Best Before 2022.JA.02, Packed on 2021.DE.28

with Best Before 2022.JA.01, and Packed on 2021.DE.27 with Best Before 2021.DE.31. Ginger beef combo meal is recalled, in 450 gram packages, with UPC number 0 056364 901071. The codes are Packed on 2021.DE.29 with Best Before 2022.JA.02, Packed on 2021.DE.28 with Best Before 2022.JA.01, and Packed on 2021.DE.27 with Best Before 2021.DE.31. Finally, Honey garlic chicken combo meal is recalled. That product is also packed in a 450 gram container, and has the UPC number 0 280155 908998. The codes are Packed on 2021.DE.29 with Best Before 2022.JA.02, Packed on 2021.DE.28 with Best Before 2022.JA.01, and Packed on 2021.DE.27 with Best Before 2021.DE.31.

This recall of Save on Foods meals was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency activities. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to frozen corn, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these specific products. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing these products from commerce.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly before consumption. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.