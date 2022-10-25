Seed Ranch Flavor Sauces Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Seed Ranch Flavor Sauces in three flavors: Umami Everyday Sauce, Savory Spicy Umami Everyday Sauce, and Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings Sauce, are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Seed Ranch Flavor Company of Boulder, Colorado.

The recalled items were sold nationwide in select retail stores, through Amazon, and the company’s website. They are packaged in 5 fluid ounce, glass woozy bottles.

The recalled products are Umami Everyday Sauce with UPC number 8-67732-00032-2 and lot codes 010821, 020921, 030821, 051721, 081821, 120321, 012022, 031422, 042522, 081822, and 092022. Also recalled is Savory Spice Umami Everyday Sauce with UPC number 8-50000-72724-3 and lot codes 120122 and 062521. Finally, Everything But The Sushi & Dumplings Sauce with UPC number 8-60008-58851-7 is recalled. The lot numbers for that product are 071122, 081822, and 6188 BB061025.

The lot codes and best by dates are on the upper portion of the glass bottle, above the label, printed in either black or orange directly on the bottle. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes during a label redesign.

If you bought any of these Seed Ranch Flavor sauce products and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.