Similac Alimentum Infant Formula Recalled For Packaging Defect

Similac Alimentum Infant Formula is being recalled for a possible packaging defect. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report web page on September 7, 2022, and is not on the usual FDA recall page, so we do not know if any adverse events have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Abbott Nutrition of Columbus, Ohio.

The recalled product is Similac Alimentum Infant Formula that is packaged in 32 ounce re-closable plastic bottles. There are eight bottles in each case, and about 720 bottles are included in this recall. The Batch/Lot Number that is stamped on each bottle is 41740RH00. The product number that is printed on the label is 57512 And the Best By date is 06/01/23 (June 1, 2023).

This infant formula was distributed in Michigan and Ohio. The notice did not state what the packaging defect is, or if it may affect the safety of the product or the safety of the infants and children who consume it.

If you purchased this product with those batch and product numbers and that best by date, do not feed it to your child. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If your child has experienced any adverse reactions after consuming this product, see your doctor. You can report the problem to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.