Siren Birthday Cake Bites Recalled For Undeclared Tree Nut Butter

Siren Birthday Cake Bites are being voluntarily recalled for cashew and almond butter, a product that is made with those two types of tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those two nuts could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One consumer notified the company about an allergic reaction. The recalling firm is Siren of San Fransisco, California.

The recalled product is Siren Birthday Cake Bites that are packaged in 1.7 ounce bags. They were sold through select Target stores. The UPC number that is printed on the bag is 8-62768-00048-3. The UPC number that is printed on the caddie is 8-62768-00049-0. One of the four lot codes that can be found on a stamp on the front of the bag include these numbers: 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.

The company discovered that the product containing cashew and almond butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens on the ingredient deck. No other Siren’s products are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to cashews and/or almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the birthday cake bites away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little to no warning. Symptoms of tree nut allergies can include nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, difficulty swallowing, itching or swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, and anaphylaxis.