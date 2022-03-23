St. Benoit Creamery French Vanilla Yogurt Recalled For Egg

by

St. Benoit Creamery French Vanilla Yogurt is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is St. Benoit Creamery of Sonoma, California.

The recalled product is St. Benoit Creamery French Vanilla Yogurt that is packaged in net weight 4.75 ounce glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 49241 92910 9. The product has the lot code 2054. The best by date is 8/22/2022 (August 22, 2022). This yogurt was distributed in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington at the retail levels since February 25, 2022. You can see a picture of the product label at the FDA web site.

The recall was issued when the company discovered that Organic Desserts Pot De Creme Vanilla was mis-labeled as French Vanilla Yogurt. The label did not reveal the presence of the egg allergen.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it You can throw the yogurt away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.