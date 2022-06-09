Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop Products Recalled For Salmonella

by

Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the recall of Jif peanut butter products in the United States, where a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No illnesses have been reported to the company in association with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the CFIA web site, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, sale dates, pictures of the recalled candies, and where the items were sold. The were sold in Nova Scotia and online. They are all Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand and include Assorted Chocolates in various size packages, Peanut Butter Balls, Dark Peanut Butter Cup, Peanut Butter Bites, Peanut Butter Meltaway, and Peanut Butter Patty, among others.

If yo purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if some has been consumed and no one has gotten sick. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after consumption of contaminated food. Symptoms include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.