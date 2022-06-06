Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Recalled For Salmonella

by

Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because it was made with recalled Jif peanut butter. There is a Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak linked to some Jif peanut butter products that has sickened at least 16 people in 12 states. No illnesses are associated with this particular product. The recalling firm is Taharka Brothers Ice Cream of Baltimore, Maryland.

The recalled product is Taharka Brothers Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream that is packaged in both 16 ounce paper pint containers, and in brown, rectangular, cardboard containers that are 2.5 gallons. The pint container has a design of peanut butter cups on a white background with a UPC number of 38455-7827. The 2.5 gallon container has a white sticker label reading Peanut Butter Cup. There are no pictures of the products.

This ice cream was distributed between March 1, 2022 and May 28, 2022 in the Maryland and Washington D.C. area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants, and direct to consumer delivery. It was sold in these stores: Streets Market, Green Valley Marketplace, Eddies of Roland Park, Good Food Markets Santoni’s, Graul’s Market, and Geresbecks.

If you bought these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.