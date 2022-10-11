TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley’s Glazed Pies Recalled For Soy

by

TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley’s Glazed Pies in certain flavors are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recaling firm is Flowers Foods, Inc.

The recalled items were distributed from September 26, 2022 through October 6, 2022 to retail and vending customers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These products call have “Enjoy By” dates of October 28, 2022, October 31, 2022, November 4, 2022, or November 7, 2022 and/or product codes 307 2263 through 307 2274 printed on the front of the packages. The UPC codes are printed on the back of the packages.

The recalled products include Mrs. Freshley’s Apple Fruit Pie with UPC numbers 0-72250-00817-4 and 0-72250-07393-6; Mrs. Freshley’s Cherry Fruit Pie with UPC number 0-72250-00815-0; Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie with UPC number 0-25600-00972-7; and Tastykake Glazed Caramel Apple Pie with UPC number 0-25600-08618-6.

Also recalled is Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie with UPC number 0-25600-00969-7; Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie with UPC number 0-25600-00967-3; and Tastykake Variety Glazed Pie Shipper, which contains Tastykake Glazed Apple Pie with UPC number 0-72250-00817-4, Tastykake Glazed Cherry Pie with UPC number 0-25600-00969-7; and Tastykake Glazed Lemon Flavored Pie with UPC number 0-25600-00967-3. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was started when the company found that certain pies were made with an ingredient containing soy, which is not listed on the label. If you purchased any of these products with those UPC numbers, enjoy by dates, and product codes, and cannot eat soy for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.