Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick Recalled For Wheat

Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick is being recalled for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Frickenschmidt Foods in Lockwood, Missouri.

About 5,795 pounds of this product are recalled. The ready-to-eat beef stick items were packaged on November 30, 2021, December 1, 2021, and January 28, 2021. The recalled item is 1.5 ounce individually sealed packages of High Protein Snack Teriyaki Beef Wicked Cutz Beef Stick. The lots codes on this product are 113022, 120122, or 012823 that are printed in blue ink on the back of the package. The establishment number “M33928” is printed in blue ink on the back of the package. The beef sticks were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

The recall was issued after a distribution company notified the establishment that although the product was labeled “gluten free,” wheat was listed in the ingredient statement. FSIS thinks that some of this product could be in consumers’ pantries. If you cannot consume wheat, check your pantry carefully to see if you bought this item.

If you did purchase this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.