The GFB Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites Recalled For Cashews

The GFB Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews or who are sensitive to that ingredient could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is The Gluten Free Bar of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The recalled product is The GFB Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites that are packaged in a 1.2 ounce wrapper. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 856818008895, and the lot code, on the back of the wrapper, is 041323-174. The recall is limited exclusively to the product and lot code listed. No other GFB products are affected by this recall.

The recalled candy was distributed nationwide in retail stores. It was also sold online at the company’s web site. The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product may contain cashews from an “isolated incident” and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that nut.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.