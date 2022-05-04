TJX Vegan Chocolates Recalled For Possible Undeclared Milk; One Illness

by

TJX Vegan Chocolates are being recalled for possible undeclared milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One illness has been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is TJX Companies Inc. of Framingham, Massachusetts.

The recalled TJX Vegan Chocolates include three items. They are Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles that are packaged in a 3.88 ounce green plastic package. Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate is also recalled. That item is packaged in a 4.93 ounce round green plastic package. And finally, Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles that are packaged in a 4.93 ounce round blue plastic package are recalled. All product codes for these items are included in the recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The chocolates were sold at TJX retail stores nationwide. TJX operates T.J. Max, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.

The recall was started when the company discovered that products labeled as “Dairy Free” contained milk. This was apparently caused by a manufacturing error at the supplier’s facility. TJX is recalling all items for sale in their stores that were made in that facility.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.