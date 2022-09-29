Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing Recalled For Wheat and Soy

by

Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is TreeHouse Foods, inc.

The recalled product is Tuscan Garden Restaurant Style Italian Dressing that is packaged in 16 ounce bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4099100074871, and the best if used by date is 08/10/2023 (August 10, 2023). Both numbers are below the neck of the bottle.

The recall was triggered because the company found that while the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Dressing, some of the bottles actually may contain Asian Sesame Dressing, which is made with soy and wheat. No other varieties of dressing or UPC numbers are included in this recall.

Two complaints have been received at the store level. Treehouse Foods discovered the issue.

If you bought this Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing and are allergic to wheat or soy, or have celiac disease, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.