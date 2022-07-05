TWA Fungi King Oyster Mushroom Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

TWA Fungi King Oyster Mushroom is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product was sold in British Columbia at the retail level and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kam Ding Investment Ltd.

The recalled product is TWA Fungi King Oyster Mushroom packaged in 200 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 957937 480051. All units sold up to and including July 1, 2022 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. Meanwhile, the government is ensuring that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. The potential for cross-contamination between these mushrooms and other items in your kitchen, including foods and surfaces, is too great. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator or wherever you stored the mushrooms with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes grows at refrigerator temps and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the mushrooms and after cleaning.