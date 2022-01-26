Two Bears Unsweetened Oat M*lk is Recalled For Milk

by

Two Bears Unsweetened Oat M*lk is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Two Bears.

The recalled product is Two Bears Unsweetened Oat M*lk Barrista Friendly that is packaged in 1 liter containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 28504 30905 6, and the codes on the product are JAN 30 2022 L-30. It was sold nationally at the retail level and also online.

A food safety investigation has been launched by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). More recalls may be issued in connection to this recall. If this happens the public will be notified through food safety recall notices on the CFIA web page.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a milk allergy include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling in the mouth or lips, swelling of the lips, throat, or tongue, coughing or shortness of breath, and vomiting. Symptoms of lactose intolerance, which usually begin in childhood, include digestive problems such as bloating, gas or diarrhea.