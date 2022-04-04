Two Giant Eagle Stores Recall Happy Face Cookies For Undeclared Milk

by

Two Giant Eagle stores, located in Geneva and Ashtabula, Ohio, are recalling Happy Face Cookies because they were made with milk, one of the nine major allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk and anyone who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies.

The recalled item is Happy Face Cookies that is sold in the bakery department of those two stores. The cookies were sold in a plastic container as a pack of four, with sell by dates through April 1, 2022. The cookies can be identified by the PLU numbers 50519 and 50659 that are printed on the upper right hand corner of the product label. Most of the customers who have purchased this product have already been contacted either directly by phone or by mail through the Giant Eagle customer recall notification system.

Giant Eagle discovered this problem during a routine audit of store-made product recipes. They found that the wrong ingredient was used to make the cookies.

If you purchased these Happy Face Cookies from those two Giant Eagle stores in Ohio and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.