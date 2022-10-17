U-Line Outdoor Freezers Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

U-Line Outdoor Freezers are being recalled beaus they can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The recalled product is U-Line Outdoor Series 24-inch Built-in Convertible Freezers. About 90 of these freezers were sold in the United States. The company has received three reports of freezer fires; no injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is U-Line Corporation of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The freezers were manufactured in the United States.

The recall is for U-Line Freezers with model number U-1224FZRSOD-00A. The freezers were manufactured between 2017 and 2018. They have serial number ranges between 1745627020001-1745627020009; 1746096040001-1746096040077; 1850469050001-1850469050003; and 1850469059001-1850469059003. The model number, serial number, and “U-Line” brand name are printed on a plate that is located on the top right interior portion of the unit.

If you have this freezer, immediately turn it off and unplug it. Contact U-Line to schedule a free pickup of the recalled freezer and to have a new freezer installed for free. Replacement options that you can choose from include a freezer, refrigerator drawers, or a refrigerator.

The freezers were sold at independent distributors in the United States, including these corporations: Tri State Distributors, Milestone Distributors, Purcell-Murray Company, and Alamo Distributing NY. Those distributors sold them to retailers nationwide from April 2017 through February 2020 where they were available to the public. The freezers retailed for about $2600.00