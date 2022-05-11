Van Leeuwen Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk Frozen Dessert Recalled

by

Van Leeuwen Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk Frozen Non-Dairy Dessert is being recalled because it may contain undeclared specific traces of tree nuts, more specifically cashews and pistachios, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those tree nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One customer did have an allergic reaction after eating this frozen dessert. The recalling firm is Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product, Van Leeuwen Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert, was sold nationally in retail stores. It is packaged in a 14 ounce white package with orange lettering and an orange lid. The lot number of 21V194 is on the bottom of the pint carton. The beat by date, also printed on the bottom of the carton, is 1/13/2023. This recall does not apply to any other lot, best by date, or varieties of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream products.

The recall was initiated after the consumer complaint. The cause of this contamination is being investigated. If you purchased this product and cannot consume cashews or pistachios, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Allergies to foods can start at any time with little or no warning. The symptoms of an allergic reaction to tree nuts can include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling of the throat and mouth, itchy skin and rash, runny nose, tightening of the throat, cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting.