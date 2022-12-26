Wegmans Organic Microgreens Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Wegmans organic microgreens, baby kale and baby spinach with sweet pea leaves, and cat grass are all being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. the recalling firm is Wegmans Food Markets of Rochester, New York.

The recalled products were sold at different Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, an North Carolina. You can see the full list of potentially affected items at the Wegmans web site. According to that site, there is potential Salmonella contamination in the soil the products were grown in.

The recalled products are Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Microgreens in 1.75 ounce containers, with UPC number 77890-25036 and use by date of 12/17/22 and 12/24/22; Wegmans Organic Baby Kale and Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves in 5 ounce packages, with UPC number 77890-52377 and use by date 12/20/22; and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass, with UPC number 77890-50938 that was sold in those stores since 10/25/22.

The soil, supplied to WEgmans Organic Farm by bio365 of Ithaca, New York, tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier. Wegmans is placing automatic phone calls to alert customers who purchased these items using their Shoppers Club cards.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.