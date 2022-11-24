Weis Quality Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream Recalled For Allergens

by

Weis Quality Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain soy and coconut, two of the nine major food allergens, that aren’t declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Weis Markets of Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

The ice cream may have been sold in 197 Weis Market stores in these states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia. About 108 containers of the product are included in this recall.

The recalled item is Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream, which is what the front of the container says, but the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is in a scround container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 041497-01288, and the sell by date for this product is 11/08/23. The ice cream was produced on 11/08/22. The sell by date is printed on the bottom of the container.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product that contains soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume soy or coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.