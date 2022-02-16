Which Stores Sold Royal Ice Cream Recalled For Possible Listeria?

by

Which stores sold Royal Ice Cream that was recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination? The company first recalled Batch Ice Cream on February 7, 2022, and then expanded that recall five days later to include all products within expiration dates. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these ice cream brands.

Which stores sold Royal Ice Cream?

Hannaford

Hannaford stores recalled Sweet Scoops in multiple flavors, Gelato Fiasco in multiple flavors, and Batch Ice Cream on February 16, 2022. You can see the specific flavors, along with the package sizes and UPC numbers at that company’s web site.

Stop N Shop

This company posted the recall of Batch Ice Cream in Ginger, Green Tea, Mocha Chip, Vanilla Bean, and Salted Caramel on February 14, 2022. You can see more details at their web site.

Big Y

Big Y recalled Maple Valley Ice Cream in several flavors, and Batch Ice Cream in several flavors on February 14, 2022, and also posted the original Batch Ice Cream recall on February 3, 2022.

Market Basket

The original Batch Ice Cream recall was posted on February 2, 2022, and the recall for more Batch Ice Cream was posted by this company on February 14, 2022.

All of these products have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121” stamped on the package. The brands that are recalled include Batch, Royal Ice Cream, Ronny Brook, New Orleans, Maple Valley, Art Cream, Sweet Scoops, Gelato Fiasco, Biggy Iggy’s ice cream sandwiches, Munson Chip Wich ice cream sandwiches, Giffords, Chewy Louie ice cream sandwiches, Snow Wich ice cream sandwiches, some Newport Creamery flavors, Dough Wich cookie dough sandwich, and Doris Italian Markets products in Florida. These items were sold in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these items, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.