Whole Foods Market Zerto Fontal Cheese Recalled For Egg

Whole Foods Market Zerto Fontal Cheese is being recalled because it may contain egg protein. The product was sold at 54 of the company’s stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Anyone who is allergic to egg or who has a severe sensitivity to eggs could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. One consumer complained of illness. The recalling firm is Whole Foods Market of Austin, Texas.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Market Zerto Fontal Cheese that is packaged by the slice in the Specialty Department of those stores. The cheeses has Whole Foods Market scale labels. The product code stamped on the label is 20565300000. The sell by dates were September 21, 2022 through October 20, 2022 (9/21/2022 – 10/20/2022). They were available for consumers to purchase from September 21, 2022 through September 29, 2022.

All of this cheese has been removed from store shelves. The mislabeling was discovered after the consumer complaint of illness.

If you bought this item and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can bring a valid receipt for the product to any Whole Foods Market for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time during the life span with little warning. Symptoms of an egg allergy can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, and vomiting or other digestive tract problems. If you ate this cheese and are experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.