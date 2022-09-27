Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing Recall Expanded

by

The late August 2022 recall of Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being expanded because it contains wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. The best if used by date range is increasing, and the expansion also includes an incorrect UPC number.

Anyone who is allergic to wheat or soy, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this dressing. The recalling firm is VanLaw Food Products.

The recalled product is Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing in 12 fl ounce bottles. The incorrect UPC number that is printed on the label is 99482-49027.. The best if used by date range is from September 21, 2022 through June 6, 2023.

This dressing was stocked in the produce or dairy departments and sold nationwide through Whole Foods Markets. All of this product has been removed from store shelves but consumers probably have some in their homes.

The recall was started when the company found that the products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was put on this dressing bottle.

If you purchased this Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing with that best if used by date range and UPC number, and cannot consume wheat or soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.