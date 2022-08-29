Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing Recalled

by

Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy and/or wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Van Law Food Products Inc.

This dressing was sold in the produce or dairy departments in Whole Foods Market stores in these states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall is for Whole Foods Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing that is packaged in 12 fl. ounce (355 ml) glass bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 99482-49027 and the best by date is 04/06/0223 (April 6, 2023).

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. The problem was caused when the back label from another product was put onto the recalled product bottle.

If you purchased this product and have celiac disease, or are allergic to soy and/or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the dressing away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.