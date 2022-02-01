Wish Bone Thousand Island Dressing Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Wish Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese Dressings are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Conagra Brands.

The recalled products include Wish Bone Thousand Island Dressing that is packaged in 15 ounce containers, with the UPC number 0-41321-00645-6, batch/lot code 4254200620, and best by date of January 31, 2023. The same product, also in 15 ounce containers, with UPC number 0-41321-00645-6, batch/lot code 4254200720, and best by date February 1, 2023 is also recalled. The same product, packaged in 24 ounce containers, with UPC number 0-41321-00731-6, batch/lot code 4254201720, and best by date February 11, 2023 is also recalled.

Finally, Wish Bone Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing bottled in 24 ounce containers is recalled. That product has the UPC number 0-41321-00691-3, batch/lot code 4254201320, and best by date of November 9, 2022. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. This recall does not affect any other Wish Bone or Conagra products.

If you bought any of these products and are allergic to eggs, do not consume them. You can throw the salad dressings away in a sealed package in secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.