82 Children Sick After Eating Recalled WanaBana Fruit Purees

There are now at least 82 children sick with lead poisoning after eating recalled WanaBana cinnamon fruit purees, according to the FDA. The FDA is continuing to investigate how the product was contaminated with lead.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), California (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2), Iowa (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kentucky (3), Louisiana (4), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (6), Michigan (7), Missouri (2), North Carolina (5), Nebraska (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (1), New Mexico (1), New York (8), Ohio (3), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (3), Virginia (2), Washington (4), Wisconsin (2), West Virginia (1), and Unknown (3). Report dates range from October 17, 2023 to December 20, 2023. The vast majority of these patients are children.

The FDA says that as of December 13, 2023, recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree product pouches, including three packs, were still on the shelves at Dollar Tree stores in several states. And as of December 19, 2023, the FDA received a report that that product may still be on the shells at Family Dollar/Dollar tree combination stores. This product should not be available for anyone to purchase. Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce and Weis Cinnamon Applesauce are also included in this recall.

Testing results for samples of the recalled WanaBana product collected from Dollar tree had a lead concentration of 2.18 parts per million (ppm), which is more than 200 times greater than the action level of 0.01 ppm that the FDA has proposed in draft guidance for fruit purees intended for babies and young children.

Cinnamon is the focus of the investigation. At this time there is no evidence that any more products will be recalled. At least 136 samples of non-cinnamon containing product have been tested, and all have been negative for elevated lead levels, including some other flavors of WanaBana purees.

The Centers for Disease Control nd Prevention (CDC0 has received reports of 73 confirmed cases, 157 probable cases, and 21 suspected cases for a total of 251 cases from 34 different states. The CDC numbers are different from FDA numbers through their reporting structure and because of different data sources.

If your child has eaten recalled Wanabana fruit purees, talk to your pediatrician about getting them tested for lead poisoning. There is no safe level of lead consumption. Lead can cause serious health problems, including lowered IQ and learning disabilities. Some children experience symptoms of acute lead poisoning, and others may not be sick at all.