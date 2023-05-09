Advil Sold at Family Dollar Recalled For Temperature Abuse

by

Advil sold at Family Dollar stores is being recalled because it was stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. No illnesses or inquires have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Family Dollar.

The recalled Advil sold at Family Dollar stores was sold at certain stores on or around June 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. The stores were not named. The recalled items include 200 mg Advil tablets packaged in 100 count bottles with SKU 0901458; 200 mg Advil Caplets sold in 24 count bottles with SKU number 0901839; Advil Dual Action Caplets in 36 count bottles with SKU number 0902867; and Advil Tablets in 50 count bottles with SKU number 0913023.

Also recalled is Advil Liquid Gel in 40 count bottles with SKU number 0916071; Advil Tablet in 6 count containers with SKU number 0999259; and Advil Liquid Gel Minis in 20 count bottles with SKU number 0999841. No photos of any of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

Family Dollar has notified stores asking them to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. If you purcahed any of these recalled items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

