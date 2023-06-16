Al Kanater Tahini Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Al Kanater Tahini is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Phoenicia Group Inc.

The recalled product is Al Kanater Tahini made from sesame seeds that is packaged in 330 gram plastic bottles that are white with an orange lid and orange markings. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 92551 00053 2. The best before date for this item is 2025 JA 31 and the lot number is 33101. The tahini was sold in these provinces at the retail level: Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. And the government is making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this tahini, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this tahini, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. They usually begin 12 to 72 hours after infection, and include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.