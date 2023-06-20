Alasko IQF Antioxidant Blend Recalled For Possible Norovirus

by

Alasko IQF Antioxidant Blend is being recalled in Canada for possible norovirus contamination. More Alasko frozen fruit products were recalled on June 14, 2022. There is a norovirus outbreak in Canada linked to some Alasko products, but there are no illnesses linked specifically to these newly recalled items. The recalling firm is New Alasko.

These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level, and to hotels, restaurants, and institutions, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled items are Alasko IQF Antioxidant Blend that is packaged in 1 kilogram bags. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 95058 27150 4. The lot numbers for this item are 0052 044 2023 P.O.: 123179, and the best by date is 2023 OC 11.

Also recalled is Alasko IQF Antioxidant Blend that is packaged in 5 kilogram plastic bags. The UPC number for this product is 1 069505 827150 1, and the codes stamped on the label are 0052 044 2023 P.O.: 123179. The best by date for this product is 2023 OC 11.

This recall was triggered by an investigation into a norovirus outbreak by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. And the government is verifying that the company is removing these recalled products from the marketplace.

If you bought these berries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.