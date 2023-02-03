Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies Recalled For Peanut

by

Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies are being recalled because they contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is B&G Foods.

This product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled item is Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies that are packaged in a 6.4 ounce box. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8-19898-01102-5. And the best by date of October 2, 2023 is printed on the top of the box. Three cases (18 individual boxes) are included in this recall.

This recall does not include any other best by dates of these cookies, other package sizes, or any other varieties of Back to Nature products. The recall was triggered after the third party co-packer that produces the cookies discovered that an ingredient supplied by a third-party supplier was contaminated with peanuts.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.