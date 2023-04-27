Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp Recalled For Almonds

by

Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp has been recalled because it contains almonds, one of the nine major food allergens, that was not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to almonds, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is American Outdoor Products of Boulder, Colorado.

The product lists almonds on the ingredient statement, but the “Contains” statement did not declare almonds. This product was sold nationwide in retail stores and was also sold through online sales.

The recalled product is Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp that is packaged in 4.6 ounce pouches. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 048143026143. And the lot code information, which is the best before date, is 30 DEC 24, 19 JAN 25, 27 JAN 25, 01 FEB 25, 15 FEB 25, 01 MAR 25, 17 MAR 25, 04 MAY 25, 11 MAY 25, 13 MAY 25, 26 MAY 25, 27 MAY 25, 17 JUN 25, 14 JUN 25, 29 JUN 25, 01 JUL 25, 22 JUL 25, 02 AUG 25, 08 AUG 25, 18 AUG 25, 01 SEP 25, 02 SEP 25

14 SEP 25, and 20 SEP 25.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and one of the best by dates, and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.