Bix Produce Recalls Cut Cantaloupe Products For Salmonella

Bix Produce is recalling cut cantaloupe products for possible Salmonella contamination in relation to the deadly Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 117 people nationwide and has hospitalized 61. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Bix Produce of Little Canada, Minnesota.

These recalled products were made with Malichita cantaloupes that have been recalled by Trufresh. The recalled products are Created Fresh! Grab N’ Go containers and Jack & Olive cups that were sold at convenience stores, delis, and business cafes in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

While these items are beyond their useable shelf life and should no longer be available for consumers to purchase, some people may have froze them. If you did freeze them, discard the fruits immediately.

Two of the recalled items include Created Fresh! Cantaloupe Fruit Cup Grab N’ Go that are in 5.75 ounce cups. The item number for this product is 19703, and the sell by dates are 10/25/2023 and 10/26/2023. Also recalled is Created Fresh! Mixed Fruit Cup Grab N’ Go, also in 5.75 ounce containers, with item number 19721. The sell by dates are 10/25/2023 and 10/26/2023. Finally, Jack & Olive Mixed Fruit Cup J&O is included in this recall. That item number is 23355, the cups are 5.75 ounces each, and the sell by dates are 10/25/2023 and 10/26/2023. You can see pictures of these products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when a supplier notified Bix Produce that they had delivered recalled Malichita cantaloupes to the company. If you bought any of these products, discard them immediately, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these recalled products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.