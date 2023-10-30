Blue Ridge Beef Breeder’s Raw Pet Food Recalled For Salmonella

by

Blue Ridge Beef Breeder’s Choice Raw Pet Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The firm was notified by the FDA on October 27, 2023 that the dog food tested positive for Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

Healthy people can contract Salmonella infections from pet food in different ways. They can handle the food, then eat or touch their mouths without touching their hands. Or, since infected pets excrete the pathogen in their feces, they can touch the pet’s fur, or anything in its environment, and pick up the pathogen. Human symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Pets with Salmonella infections may not have any symptoms. but some pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Pets can be carriers of the pathogen. If your pet has these symptoms, see your veterinarian.

The recalled product is Blue Ridge Beef Breeder’s Choice Raw Pet Food that is packaged in 2 pound chubs. The pet food is sold frozen. The UPC number for this item is 8 54298 00193 1, and the lot number that is stamped on the product label is the expiration date: 8/2/24. The dog food was sold between August 9, 2023 and August 25, 2023. The chub is packaged in clear plastic with a blue label. It was sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your dog. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it, or you can contact Blue Ridge Beef directly for a refund. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, storage containers, and cups before using them again.