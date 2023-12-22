Blue Ridge Beef Raw Kitten and Puppy Food Recalled For Listeria

by

Blue Ridge Beef Raw Kitten and Puppy Food is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses, either human or animal, have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

These raw pet foods were sold between November 11, 2023 through December 20, 2023 at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Pets can be sickened with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes infections. The pets may be lethargic, with bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some animals will only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. And others may not have any symptoms at all, but can pass the pathogens on to people through their fur, a contaminated environment, and feces. If your pet ate these foods and has been sick, see your veterinarian.

On December 15, 2023 the firm was told by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services that they found one lot of each of the products tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The firm is recalling all lots with use by dates between N24 1124 to N24 1224.

All lot numbers and use by dates of the 2 pound logs of Kitten Grind, with UPC number 8 54298 00101 6; 2 pound logs of Kitten Mix, with UPC number 8 54298 00143 6; and the 2 pound logs of Puppy Mix with UPC number 8 54298 00169 6 are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not feed them to your pets. Discard them so others, and animals, can’t access them. You should also wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers with a mild bleach solution.

If you experience the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to a week appear, or Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning, which can take up to 70 days to appear, see your doctor.