Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Recalled For Choking

Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets are being recalled for a choking hazard. The product is linked to two deaths; one in 2018 in the United States and the other in Japan in 2015. The bottle and pacifier accessories are the choking hazard. The products were made in China. The importer is Epoch Everlasting Play LLC.

All Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are included in this recall. There are more than 3.2 million units affected. The company is aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths. The fatal incident in the United States was a two year old who lived in New Mexico.

You can see the long list of recalled items, along with the item number, at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. Some of the recalled items include Sandy Cat Twins, Slydale Fox Twins, Hazelnut Chipmunk Twins, Persian Cat Twins, Fisher Cat Twins, BL Wilder Panda Twins, BL Babys Nursery Set, BL Adv Treehouse Gift SE, and BL Sophies Love N Care, among others. The item numbers are printed on the bottom of the packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors. One style of the bottle has yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors.

These items were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10.00 and $80.00. They were also sold at Calico Critters web site and Amazon.

If you purchased any of those Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets, immediately take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from children. Contact the company for instructions about how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier and confirmation of destruction to receive a replacement.