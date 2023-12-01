Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG and Cut Fruit Express Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupes products are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these specific products, although there is a deadly Salmonella outbreak linked to the cantaloupe used to make those products. The recalling firm is Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

The recalled products are Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG and Cut Fruit Express Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupe. They were sold at Caribou Stores at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport in Minnesota and through other venues in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

The recalled product is Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG packaged in 6.5 ounce clear plastic containers. Also recalled is Cut Fruit Express Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupe in 6.5 ounce, 15 ounce, 16 ounce, and 32 ounce retail package sizes. Food service containers of the Cut Fruit Express Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupe product that is packaged in 5 pound trays, 10 pound bags, and 25 pound pails is also recalled.

The Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix product has a use by date of 11/4/23. The retail Fresh Cut Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupe product in both retail and food service packaging has use by dates of 11/4/23, 11/5/23, and 11/6/23 that is on the top label. The food service Fresh Cut Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupe product has a date label of 11/3/23 on the bag and tray packaging. The pail has the use by date. These products were shipped between October 24 and October 26, 2023.

The Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix product was sold from Caribou Stores at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport Caribou locations. The remainder of the Fresh Cut Fruit Mix contains Cantaloupes in retail and food service packaging was distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois through retail and food service outlets.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. They are past the use by dates, but some people may have frozen them. If you did freeze them, discard the products.

If you ate any of these products monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to a week to appear. Symptoms can include fever, headache, chills, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.