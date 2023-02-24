Cosori Air Fryers Recalled For Fire and Burn Hazards

by

Two million Cosori Air Fryers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards. A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat. There have been 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. The company has received 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage. The importer is Atekcity Corporation of Anaheim, California. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

The Cosori Air Fryers were sold at these retail stores: Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot. They were also sold online at Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.

In addition to the 2,000,000 air fryers sold in the United States, about 250,000 were sold in Canada and 21,000 were sold in Mexico.

The recall is for Cosori Air Fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, and CP258-AF.

The brand name Cosori is on the front of each fryer. The model number is on the bottom label of each unit and on the user manual. The air fryers are available in sizes 3.7 and 5.8 quart and were manufactured in these colors: black, gray, white, blue, and red.

Consumers should immediately stop using the air fryers and contact the company to receive their choice of a free replacement or another Cosori product.