Cricket Creek Farm Feta cheese is added to the recall of Sophelise, Tobasi, and Berkshire Bloom because of inadequate pasteurization. These cheeses are being recalled for possible Lsiteira monocytogenes contamination. There is one illness associated with the Sophelise cheese; that person has been hospitalized. That farm is located in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Sophelise, Tobasi, Feta and Berkshire Bloom cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats in Williamstown, Massachusetts; Provisions Williamstown in Williamstown, Massachusetts; Wells Provisions in Charlemont, Massachusetts; McEnroe Organic Farm Market in Millerton, New York; New Lebanon Farmers Market in New Lebanon, New York, at restaurants, and at farmers markets.

The feta cheese has a product label of 101097. It is a pasteurized feta that is packaged in 8 ounce or 16 ounce square tubs of the cheese packed in brine. The label is orange. The cheese is also sold to restaurants in vacuum sealed packaging. This batch of cheese was distributed between April 12 and April 25, 2023.

The production records for the Cricket Creek Farm Feta cheese and Berkshire Bloom cheeses did not illustrate fully compliant temperatures for the heating element. The Tobasi cheese is a washed raw milk cheese. The Sopheise cheese, which is associated with the illness, is a pasteurized milk cheese.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest after infection, see your doctor.