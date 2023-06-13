Cricket Creek Farm Cheese Listeria Recall Expanded; One Illness

by

The Cricket Creek Farm Cheese Listeria recall has been expanded to include a new type of cheese. One illness from a person who has been hospitalized has been reported in connection with the consumption of these products. The new recall is for one lot of Berkshire Bloom cheese because it was inadequately pasteurized.

Berkshire Bloom cheese, with a product label of 076, is a camembert style, bloomy rind cheese. The circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and about 1.25 inches tall. It’s sold in a white cheese paper wrapper with blue label. This batch of cheese was distributed between April 20, 2023 and May 12, 2023.

The other two recalled cheeses are Sophelise and Tobasi. Sophelise cheese, with the product code 087055, is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue. The circular cheese measures 4 inches in diameter and about 1 inch tall. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label. Sophelise was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Tobasi cheese, with product labels of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is cut into small rectangles. When sold wholesale, the cheese is an 8-inch square about 1.25 inches tall. These batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

These Sophelise, Tobasi, and Berkshire Bloom cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats in Williamstown, Massachusetts; at Provisions in Williamstown, Williamstown, Massachusetts; and at Wells Provisions in Charlemont, Massachusetts. They were also sold at McEnroe Organic Farm Market in Millerton, New York; at New Lebanon Farmers Market in New Lebanon, New York; and at restaurants, and at farmers markets. You can see pictures of the recalled cheeses at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of those cheeses with those codes, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, can take up to 70 days to appear. Early symptoms can include nausea and diarrhea, then people suffer from severe headache, high fever, and neck stiffness. This infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you ate this cheese and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.