Dove Song Dairy Raw Goat Milk Investigated in PA Campylobacter Outbreak

Dove Song Dairy raw goat milk is being investigated in a Pennsylvania Campylobacter outbreak, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health. Three people are sick with Campylobacter infections after allegedly drinking the milk. Officials are warning that consumers should immediately discard any raw goat milk they purchased from that dairy. All sell by dates of this milk are included in this recall.

Raw milk samples tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture were presumptively positive for Campylobacter. Dove Song Dairy raw goat milk was sold in plastic containers of different sizes, including gallon, half gallon, quart, and pint, at these locations: In Berks County, at Dove Song Dairy at 108 Siegfried Road in Bernville; Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods; and Local Leaf Market at 3071 West Philadelphia Avenue in Oley.

The milk was also sold in Chester County at multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods; in Lancaster County at Shady Maple Farm Market at 1324 East Main Street in East Earl; and Nickel Mine Health Foods at 2123 Mine Road in Paradise. In Lehigh County it was sold at Healthy Alternatives Foods at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Trexlertown; and in Schuylkill County, at Healthy Habits Natural Market at 1120 Center Turnpike in Orwigsburg.

Campylobacter is a pathogen that causes foodborne illness. Symptoms of this illness include diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps. People usually start feeling sick two to five days after exposure to this pathogen.

Patients who are sickened with this bacteria are at risk for developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that damages the nerves in the body. Most people recover from this complication, but some have permanent nerve damage, and can experience whole body paralysis. Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome include tingling and weakness in both legs, which can spread to the arms and upper body.

If you drank this raw goat milk and have been ill with the symptoms of Campylobacter food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.