Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cakes and Popcorn are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Snack Innovations Inc. of Piscataway, New Jersey.

You can see the long list of products, along with the product flavor, the lot code, best by date, and UPC numbers, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Birthday Cake Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites, Cinnamon Swirl Mini Rice Cake Bites, Birthday Cake Popcorn Drizzled Popcorn, Cookies & Cream Mini Rice Cake Bites, and Salted Caramel Mini Rice Cake Bites, among others.

These products were sold nationwide through retail stores. They were also sold online through ecommerce sites like Amazon.

The products are all packaged in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags, or stand-up zip pouches. They must have one of the above listed lot codes printed on the back of the bag to be included in this recall.

The recall was triggered by one of the company’s ingredient suppliers, who discovered peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients that was used to make the company’s products.

If you bought any of those products and have a peanut allergy, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. If you are not allergic to peanuts these products are safe to eat.