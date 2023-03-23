FDA Completes Second Pre-Market Consultation for Cultured Food

by

The FDA has completed its second pre-market consultation for human food made using animal cell culture technology. The information was submitted to the FDA from GOOD Meat, Inc. The firm is using animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grows the cells in a controlled environment to make cultured animal cell food.

This consultation is not an approval process. It means that after the government has evaluated the data and information that was shared by the firm, the FDA has no further questions at this time about the firm’s safety conclusion. GOOD Meat says that its products are meat made from cells of animals instead of slaughter.

During this consultation, the FDA evaluated the company’s production process and the cultured cell material that was made in that process. That includes all cell lines and cell banks, manufacturing controls and all components and inputs. You can find more information about this process at the FDA‘s Human Food Made with Cultured animal Cells Inventory page.

Human food produced by this firm must meet the same FDA requirements as other food. The firm also needs a grant of inspection from the USDA for the manufacturing establishment. And the food requires a mark of inspection from the USDA before it can be sold to consumers. The FDA is coordinating with the USDA as the product comes closer to entering the U.S. market.

The FDA is also planning to work with other firms that are developing cultured animal cell food and production processes. The FDA will issue guidance to these firms, and the published draft of this guidance will represent a formula opportunity for public comment and discussion.