FDA: There’s a Revolution Farms Lettuce Recall, No Outbreak

There is a Listeria recall for Revolution Farms lettuces but no outbreak, as a notice of an expansion of the recall implied, the FDA clarified to Food Poisoning Bulletin today. “The recalled product from Revolution Farms is not associated with any current outbreaks under investigation by FDA,” an FDA spokesperson told us via email.

The confusion started earlier this month when Revolution Farms issued a Listeria recall for products packed between March 3 and March 11. The company expanded the recall to include all of its products the following day after receiving the results of whole genome sequencing tests conducted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The company’s notice of the recall expansion says, “The recall was voluntarily expanded on April 6, 2023, when the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis. The investigation is ongoing. ”

So, when days went by with no notice of a new Listeria outbreak on the U.S. Food and Drug Adminsiatrion (FDA’s) website, we contacted the agency to ask why. The told us, “ According to MDHHS analysis, the Listeria found in the sample is genetically related to a 2022 outbreak of listeriosis with an unknown vehicle. Although the Listeria found in the sample is genetically related to the 2022 outbreak of listeriosis with an unknown vehicle, there are no known illnesses or adverse events related to these recalled products reported to FDA to date.”